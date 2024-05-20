New York man with ties to European royalty disappears in California, authorities say

A New York man with ties to European royalty disappeared from Malibu, California, early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Attilio Brillembourg, 53, of New York, was last seen Saturday about 1:10 a.m. on the 6000 block of Murphy Way in Malibu, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a missing persons bulletin.

"There is concern for Mr. Brillembourg’s well-being," the sheriff's department said.

Attilio Brillembourg. @LHSLASD via X.com

Brillembourg is the stepfather of 43-year-old Princess Tatiana, a member of the non-reigning Greek royal family, and the Danish royal family, according to NBC Los Angles. The princess is the wife of Prince Nikolaos, son of Constantine II, who reigned as king of Greece until the country’s monarchy was abolished in 1973, the news outlet reported.

Tatiana and Nikolaos announced their separation last month after 14 years of marriage, according to a statement from the Greek Royal Family.

No one with the sheriff's department could immediately be reached Monday afternoon for an update on the investigation.

Brillembourg is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds, the department said. He has gray hair, green eyes and a tattoo on an upper-thigh. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes, according to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's department is asking anyone with information about Brillembourg's whereabouts to contact the agency's Missing Persons Detail, or to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.