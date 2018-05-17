"What we witnessed in the vile video from Mr. Schlossberg, which has since gone viral, is a humiliating and insulting attack on the more than 50 years of progress that this nation has made since the civil rights movement," Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. and Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D.-N.Y., wrote in a letter to a New York attorney grievance committee. "We watched Aaron's video and we were disgusted."

Schlossberg, who is 42, was laying low on Thursday, not returning telephone calls, and the contact function on his company website, which states that he does business in Spanish and other languages, appeared to be disabled.

Emerging from his Manhattan apartment earlier Thursday to find a scrum of reporters on his doorstep, Schlossberg hid beneath an umbrella and refused to answer questions.

Meanwhile, Yelp was cleaning out the avalanche of negative reviews and 1-star ratings of Schlossberg's firm that were posted after he became infamous, CNBC reported. An "active cleanup alert" was on his page.

"This business recently made waves in the news, which often means that people come to this page to post their views on the news," it said. "While we don't take a stand one way or the other when it comes to these news events, we do work to remove both positive and negative posts that appear to be motivated more by the news coverage itself than the reviewer’s personal consumer experience with the business."

Schlossberg was an obscure business and commercial law attorney before Tuesday, when he wandered into the Fresh Kitchen restaurant near his Madison Avenue law office and began berating the manager after overhearing a conversation in Spanish between a customer and an employee — an encounter that witness Deena Suazo videotaped and that her husband, Edward, later posted on his Facebook page. Edward Suazo didn't identify him but called him, derisively, a "big man."

"Your staff is speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English," said Schlossberg, holding a white iPhone and pointing at the Spanish speakers. "Every person I listen to. He spoke it, she’s speaking it. This is America.”