In New York, protesters clash with police as demonstrations hit cities across the country

In New York City, protesters chanted in Brooklyn parks on Saturday evening and marched down main thoroughfares lined with police, as demonstrations around the country over the death of George Floyd entered a fifth night.

The protesters spanned several city blocks as they marched down Flatbush Avenue in central Brooklyn, chanting, “No justice, no peace” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

As the group approached the Barclays Center arena, protesters blocked an NYPD vehicle, which then accelerated into the crowd; one person jumped on the hood. Demonstrators also threw trash at a police vehicle.

Later in the evening, protesters linked arms and surrounded about two dozen officers protecting the subway station outside the arena. Red graffiti reading "BLM," for Black Lives Matter, was painted on a pillar outside the station. Protesters held up their fists and had a moment of silence for Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground for more than eight minutes.

In major cities around the country, mayors issued curfews on Saturday evening and pleaded with residents to stay home. Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver and Cleveland were among the cities that enacted curfews.

Texas, Washington, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin activated National Guard troops.

Earlier in the day, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said police in New York City had already seen some violence, some of which involved bricks. Shea cautioned that they were still sorting out the addresses of those who had acted violently, but “at least 20 percent are from out of town,” he said.

“It's probably higher, maybe much higher,” Shea said, adding that he suspected some of those taken into custody might have given false Brooklyn addresses.

"It will be a long night,” Shea said. “Hopefully, it's a peaceful night and that will be a win."

In Los Angeles, on the corner of Beverly Boulevard and North Hayward Avenue, Jo Nesha Kelly, 43, said she joined protests out of frustration and the desire to do more than comment on social media.

"I feel great about what I've seen, the part of the rally I was a part of was very peaceful," she said. "It wasn't until I came down other streets where I saw a little bit more of the anger and frustration."

"What's great about being here is that there are so many different ethnicities and cultures out here participating for change," Kelly, who is from Palmdale in Los Angeles County, said. "And it's not just black people. It's brown people, it's white people, Asian people, and it's really great to see."