New York school official seen crowd surfing at high school football game is charged with DWI shortly after

A New York school district superintendent who crowd surfed among students at a high school football game on Friday night was arrested shortly afterward on suspicion of drunken driving and charged with DWI, police said.

Police say Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason D. Thomson, 48, was seen reveling in the student section at Baker High School in Baldwinsville, about 13 miles northwest of Syracuse.

Photos and videos of Thomson crowd surfing have circulated on social media and local news outlets.

Thomson’s actions at the game drew attention to himself and put him on law enforcement’s radar, Baldwinsville police said in a statement.

“Jason Thomson, had been observed by numerous individuals, 'crowd surfing' in the student section of the bleachers,” the statement said.

“Following the incident, several students reported to the district staff that they suspected that Mr. Thomson was under the influence of alcohol. This information was relayed to members of the Baldwinsville Police Department that were at the event.”

Shortly after he was spotted crowd surfing at the game, the statement said an officer saw Thomson driving without a front plate and saw him make a turn without using a turn signal at about 8:10 p.m.

The officer detected alcohol use and field sobriety tests were conducted on Thomson, police said in the statement. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol level greater than .08%, failing to use a turn signal and having no front license plate.

Thomson was booked and released on his own recognizance, police said. He has a scheduled hearing on Oct. 26.

Thomson declined an NBC News request for comment on Monday. The district’s school board was not reached.

In a statement to NBC affiliate WSTM of Syracuse, the Baldwinsville Board of Education said it "will take appropriate action if warranted."

"It is the expectation our district staff serves as role models for our students at all events," the school board said.

WSTM also reports the board will hold a special meeting Monday, where it will discuss “the employment history of a particular person or corporation.”