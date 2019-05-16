Breaking News Emails
An teacher's aide in New York state was arrested and fired from her job for allegedly duct-taping the wrists and mouth of a student with special needs.
Latoya Davis, who worked at School No. 54 in the Rochester City School District, was taken into custody last week and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment, court records show.
According to court documents obtained by NBC affiliate WHEC in Rochester, Davis allegedly asked a teacher for heavy-duty tape and then began to wrap it around the child's wrists and forearms during a special education class on April 10.
The teacher said Davis then "cut an additional piece of tape" and placed it across the student's mouth before ripping it off, according to the documents.
The outlet reports that Davis wrapped the duct tape around the child's arms "three to five times." Scissors had to be used to remove the tape.
The teacher in the class said school officials were alerted about the incident on April 11.
A spokesperson for the district told NBC News on Thursday that Davis was fired. A teacher and teacher's aide who also saw what happened but did not intervene resigned, the spokesperson said.
An attorney for Davis did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.
Court records show she pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment last week. Her next scheduled court appearance is June 5.