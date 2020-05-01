New York state will keep schools, colleges closed for rest of academic year

By Minyvonne Burke
All schools and colleges in New York state will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference on Friday.
He said the decision was made to keep the state's millions of students and teachers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cuomo said K-12 schools and colleges will continue to provide distance learning. An announcement on summer school programs will be made at the end of May, he said, adding that schools should plan now on what measures they may need to take to reopen in the fall.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.