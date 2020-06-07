New York Times opinion editor resigns amid fallout over op-ed calling on military to quell protests

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The New York Times announced Sunday that Editorial Page Editor James Bennett has resigned from his position after his department published a widely criticized opinion article written by Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton.

Cotton's article, published on Wednesday and entitled "Send in the Troops," incited a backlash not just from readers, but also from Times journalists. Many from within the newsroom publicly stated the article put in danger the lives of black journalists employed at the company.

The article supported the use of military force to suppress the nationwide protests against police violence that were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

James Bennet, the editorial page editor of the New York Times, leaves federal court in New York in 2017. Larry Neumeister / AP file

Bennett defended the article in a Twitter thread Wednesday, saying the Times owed it to readers to present counter-arguments to balance editorials written in favor of the protests.

“We understand that many readers find Senator Cotton's argument painful, even dangerous,” Bennet wrote. “We believe that is one reason it requires public scrutiny and debate.”

But on Sunday, the newspaper's publisher, A.G. Sulzberger, made it clear that significant changes would be coming to the opinion process.

"Last week we saw a significant breakdown in our editing processes, not the first we’ve experienced in recent years, " he wrote. "James and I agreed that it would take a new team to lead the department through a period of considerable change."

On Thursday, the newspaper said in a statement that an internal review showed a “rushed editorial process” that did not meet its own standards. Short-term and long-term changes would be coming as a result, the statement said.

An article written by the paper’s own journalists revealed that Bennett told staff members that he had not read the essay before it was published.

The Times' publication of Cotton's op-ed, and the ensuing protest from staff, set off an important debate about how the nation's paper of record weighs its commitment to causes like racial justice.

For some Times staffers who opposed the publication of the essay, Bennett's resignation was a positive sign, indicating the paper takes their concerns seriously and is committed to applying more care and fact-checking to the op-ed process.

For others, it is evidence of a growing trend that would have been all but unthinkable in previous generations — the power of progressive employees to force change at the organization through collective protest.

Katie Kingsbury, who joined the op-ed section in 2017, will take over Bennett’s role as lead editorial editor through the November election. Jim Dao, Bennett’s deputy editor in charge of the op-ed section, will also be removed from the masthead and move into a new role.

“None of these changes mark a retreat from The Times’s responsibility to help people understand a range of voices across the breadth of public debate,” Sulzberger said in his memo. “That role is as important as it’s ever been.”

The company is opposed to racism in every corner of society, Sulzberger clarified as the newspaper has faced questions about its “core values.”

“As a company we have made real progress in recent years in becoming more diverse and inclusive, but we must increase our efforts to ensure that this is a place that welcomes, supports and reflects the contributions of all of our employees,” Sulzberger said.

In a statement from the Times announcing the resignation, Bennet said he was "so proud of the work my colleagues and I have done to focus attention on injustice and threats to freedom ... by bringing new voices and ideas to Times readers.”

“The journalism of Times Opinion has never mattered more than in this time of crisis at home and around the world, and I’ve been honored to be part of it," Bennet said.