Police are investigating after a woman and a 14-year-old girl were found dead in an apartment in Brooklyn on Monday, authorities said. A dog was also found dead at the home with a bag over its head, law enforcement sources separately told NBC New York.

Police were called to the apartment in East Flatbush just after 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, after a man reported finding the bodies of the woman and child inside the home, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said. The relationship between the woman and teen was not immediately clear.

The man, identified only as a 38-year-old, told police he found the bodies after gaining entry into the unit when he became concerned that he had not heard from the family since Friday, they said. The man was questioned by police following the discovery, NBC New York reported.

The NYPD spokesperson was not immediately able to confirm whether the man was still being questioned as of Tuesday morning. They were also unable to confirm the detail of a dog also being found dead with a bag over its head, but said they were aware of that reporting.

The NYPD spokesperson confirmed NBC New York's reporting that police had been called to the apartment on Friday for reports of screaming inside the unit. They said it was not immediately clear whether police made contact with the people inside the apartment at that time.

The NYPD spokesperson said the investigation into what exactly unfolded is still ongoing.