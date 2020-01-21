New York Yankees great Derek Jeter elected to Hall of Fame, one vote short of unanimously

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who thrived under the city's unforgiving lights and lived up to the impossible expectations of some of professional sports' most demanding fans, was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday — and was just one vote short of a unanimous decision.
Jeter was elected to Cooperstown on 396 out of 397 ballots submitted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA), falling just short of the 100-percent his long-time teammate, relief pitcher Mariano Rivera, who is the only player to ever attain the sport's highest honor in unanimous fashion.
Jeter, 45, a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, made his Major League Baseball debut in 1995 and played his first full season in 1996.
It was in that rookie year that Jeter led his upstart team to a World Series title, the team's first since 1978 — the longest world championship drought in the franchise's storied history.
The Jeter-led Yankees won the World Series titles again in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009. He hung up his cleats following the 2014 season.
He recorded 3,465 base hits, the sixth most in MLB history, scored 1,923 runs (10th most) and played in 2,747 games (29th most) in his storied career.
Jeter will be joined on the Hall of Fame stage on July 26 by former Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker.
Walker played most of his career with the Colorado Rockies and led that expansion franchise to its first playoff appearance in 1995.
But he'll best known as one of greatest baseball players to ever come out of hockey-mad Canada. He's the second Canadian to be elected to Cooperstown, following in the footsteps of Cubs pitcher, and Chatham, Ontario native, Ferguson Jenkins, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991.
Fittingly, the British Columbia native broke in with the Montreal Expos and led the franchise to the brink of greatness.
He was the best player on the 1994 Expos who had baseball's best record (74-40) when the season came to an abrupt halt in mid-August due to a labor dispute. The playoffs were cancelled and baseball never recovered in Montreal, as the team's financial fortunes nosedived before the Expos moved to Washington for the 2005 season.
Walker was the 1997 National League Most Valuable Player in Denver and he retired with a career slugging percentage of .565, good for 11th on the all-time MLB list.
The catcher Ted Simmons and players union founder Marvin Miller were elected to Cooperstown in December by the hall's Modern Era Committee, which assesses the cases of baseball figures overlooked in the main annual balloting.
Simmons was a highly admired switch-hitting catcher with 248 home runs and almost 2,500 hits in a 21-year career from 1968 to 1988, primarily with the Cardinals, but also with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves.
Simmons' Cooperstown case had been hindered for years because he suffered from comparisons to Cincinnati Reds backstop Johnny Bench, who played in the same era and is widely regarded as the game's greatest catcher.
Miller, who died in 2012 at age 95, negotiated the sport's first collective bargaining agreement, won players' freedom from the reserve clause that effectively tied them to their teams for life and helped to usher in the era of free agency that saw major-league players' average salary rise from $19,000 in 1966 to $326,000 when he retired in 1982.