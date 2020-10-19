New Yorker suspends Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself on Zoom call

New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended pending an investigation after reportedly exposing himself during a video teleconference between magazine staffers and WNYC radio staffers.

Toobin, also a legal analyst for CNN, described the incident as an accident in a statement to Vice Media, who first reported the suspension.

The New Yorker confirmed Toobin’s suspension to NBC News in a statement that said it is investigating the incident.

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom,” Toobin said in his Motherboard statement. “I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

The 60-year-old writer and CNN contributor also said it was an “embarrassingly stupid mistake” and apologized to his family and colleagues.

An email to Toobin's New Yorker account requesting comment was sent back as undeliverable. He has not posted to his public Twitter account since Oct. 13.

An agent for Toobin with Random House publishing referred NBC News to CNN in response to a request for comment.

A CNN spokesperson in a statement said, "Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.