March 16, 2019, 10:23 AM GMT By Phil McCausland

Crocheted Stars of David still flutter in the wind outside Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in remembrance of the 11 congregants killed only four months ago in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Squirrel Hill. The murders were allegedly committed by a man who expressed his hatred of migrants and a desire to kill Jews.

Members of the Pittsburgh Jewish community on Friday relived the trauma of that late-October shooting when a gunman — described as a "right-wing extremist" — attacked two mosques in New Zealand Friday and gunned down 49 people.

The suspect accused of carrying out the attack in New Zealand appeared to have shared a manifesto before the shooting that detailed a white-supremacist worldview that seemed to parallel that of the man who is suspected of killing 11 worshipers in Pittsburgh — an similarity that did not go unnoticed.

“It hurts in the middle of your chest right above your sternum," said Cody Murphy, 18, a Jewish teen who pulled together a unity rally hours after the October shooting in Squirrel Hill. "It’s actual heartache that people have so much hate for who you are. That they hate everyone you know — people who are wonderful people. And then you hear that they’re worthless, that you’re worthless. I’m not scared anymore. I’m just tired.”

The massacre in New Zealand is the first mass shooting at a house of worship since the Tree of Life congregation was targeted. Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who leads the Tree of Life synagogue, said he and his congregation are still coming to terms with another attack on a religious group and house of worship.

Hours before Friday night services, Myers said he had scrapped his sermon in light of the latest news. With many people from journalists to congregants seeking him out for answers, Myers said he just hoped that "God gives me some divine inspiration to say the right thing."

His greatest wish remained, however, that people did not fear worshiping on Friday night — no matter their faith. That's why, immediately after the New Zealand attack, Myers said he reached out to his counterpart at the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, which had been immensely supportive of the Jewish community in the days after their own tragedy.

"We can’t let fear encompass our deep abiding faith because we then let those who terrorize us win and that can never ever happen," Myers said.