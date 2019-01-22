Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 22, 2019, 11:17 PM GMT By Doha Madani

Newark Liberty International Airport suspended arrivals Tuesday evening due to drones in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration told NBC News that two drones were detected at 3,500 feet near Teterboro Airport in northern New Jersey. Arrival flights were temporarily suspended from landing at Newark because of the devices but the FAA is now allowing flights to land at the airport.

As a result of the backlog, planes that are still on the ground destined for Newark will be held at their origin airports, the FAA said.