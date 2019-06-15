Breaking News Emails
A United Airlines flight blew a tire and then slid off the runway upon landing at a Newark, New Jersey, airport Saturday afternoon, leading the busy airport to halt arrivals and departures.
United Flight 627, which had come from Denver, Colorado, landed at Newark Liberty International Airport around 1 p.m., then "skidded off the left side of the pavement," causing its landing gear to become stuck in the grass, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
Passengers were being removed from the plane via stairs. No injuries have been reported. Once the aircraft is clear, it will be towed off the airfield, the FAA said.
"The FAA is enroute to the airport to begin the investigation," the agency said. "Flights are delayed until the aircraft is moved."
Some frustrated travelers vented on social media about flight delays at Newark and other airports, including with some stuck on the tarmac.
"Sitting on JetBlue we should have left over an hour ago," one Twitter user posted. "Hope we get free beers on this flight."
"Stuck on the runway. Not telling us much but looks like we’re heading back to the gate," another traveler tweeted.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.