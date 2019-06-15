Breaking News Emails
A United Airlines flight blew a tire and then slid off the runway upon landing at a Newark, New Jersey, airport Saturday afternoon, leading the busy airport to briefly halt arrivals and departures.
United Flight 627, which had come from Denver, Colorado, landed at Newark Liberty International Airport around 1 p.m., then "skidded off the left side of the pavement," causing its landing gear to become stuck in the grass, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
"The FAA is enroute to the airport to begin the investigation," the agency said.
The airport tweeted just after 2:30 p.m. that all passengers on the flight had safely deplaned.
The FAA had said earlier Saturday that passengers would be removed from the plane via stairs and once the aircraft was clear, it would be towed off the airfield.
Flights into and out of the airport resumed at around 3 p.m. but passengers were told to expect delays, the airport posted on Twitter.
Some frustrated travelers vented on social media about delays, including at other airports affected by the ground stop at Newark.
"Sitting on JetBlue we should have left over an hour ago," one Twitter user posted. "Hope we get free beers on this flight."
"Stuck on the runway. Not telling us much but looks like we’re heading back to the gate," another traveler tweeted.