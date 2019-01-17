Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

A newborn baby was found dead Wednesday in a bathroom at an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department and fire officials responded to the Amazon building after getting a call about the newborn at about 8:30 p.m. MST (10:30 p.m. ET). The baby was found in a woman's restroom and declared dead at the scene, police said.

No other information was released.

"This is a terribly sad and tragic incident," Amazon said in a statement, adding that they are working with police to investigate.