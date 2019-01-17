Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Elisha Fieldstadt

Police have found the mother of a newborn baby who was discovered dead Wednesday in a bathroom at an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department and fire officials responded to the Amazon building after getting a call about the newborn at about 8:30 p.m. MST (10:30 p.m. ET). The baby girl was found in a woman's restroom and declared dead at the scene, police said.

The mother was located and is cooperating with investigators, Phoenix Sgt. Vince Lewis said Thursday.

He wouldn't say whether she worked at the Amazon facility, but noted the bathroom was inside of a "secured" building.

"This is a terribly sad and tragic incident," Amazon said in a statement, adding that they are working with police to investigate.