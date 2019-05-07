Breaking News Emails
Video from the vantage point of Sandra Bland, the black woman found dead in a Texas jail cell in 2015 after she was arrested during a traffic stop, was made public Monday night.
The clip, which aired on Dallas station WFAA, was obtained with the help of the Investigative Network, a nonprofit news organization.
Bland's family and state authorities disagree about whether the video, shot by Bland, 28, on her cellphone during the traffic stop, was available during litigation.
Bland, from suburban Chicago, was arrested for allegedly becoming confrontational when she was stopped that day in July 2015 for failing to use her turn signal.
She was driving in Waller County, Texas, near her alma mater, Prairie View A&M University, where she was due to start a job as a college outreach officer. She was found hanging in a county jail cell three days later, and her death was ruled a suicide.
Bland's death and dashcam videos showing Trooper Brian Encinia trying to pull her out of her car during the stop heightened tensions around police treatment of black people.
In the 39-second video that aired Monday, Bland asks Encinia, "Why am I being apprehended?" as she tries to direct her phone's camera at him. By the time she does get the camera to focus on him, Encinia is pointing a stun gun at her.
"Get out of the car. I will light you up," Encinia says.
"Wow, wow, wow. You’re doing all this for a failure to signal?" Bland asks.
Encinia then orders Bland to get off her phone, to which she answers: "I’m not on the phone. I have a right to record. This is my property." The video ends seconds later.
Cannon Lambert, who represented Bland's family in lawsuits against the state and county jail that were settled for nearly $2 million in total, told The Associated Press he hadn't seen the clip until recently.
The video wasn't a part of evidence turned over by investigators, he said.
"It is troubling that a crucial piece of evidence was withheld from Sandra Bland's family and legal team in their pursuit of justice," said Democratic state Rep. Garnet Coleman, who sponsored a would-be police reform bill named after Bland that her family later criticized as watered down before it was signed into law.
"The illegal withholding of evidence by one side from the other destroys our legal system's ability to produce fair and just outcomes," Coleman said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said that Bland's cellphone video was in fact turned over as part of a trove of evidence on a hard drive, according to the AP. The department said the video was also released to an Austin television station in 2017 under an open records law.
Encinia was fired from the Texas Department of Public Safety after he was charged with perjury for writing in an affidavit that Bland had been "combative and uncooperative" during the incident.
His attorney, Chip Lewis, said Bland's cellphone footage doesn't add anything to what dashcam video already showed.
The single misdemeanor perjury charge against Encinia was dropped after he agreed to never work in law enforcement again.