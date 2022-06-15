Newly released video shows pregnant Chicago postal worker before she vanished in 2018

Chicago police released new video of Kierra Coles, a pregnant postal worker who vanished nearly four years ago.

The video shows Coles entering a store just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2018, and withdrawing cash from an ATM. She left the store about three minutes later, according to Lt. William Svilar with the Chicago Police Department's homicide division.

"These are the last recorded images of Kierra," Svilar said in a video released Tuesday.

Coles was 26 and three months pregnant at the time she went missing.

Earlier the same night the newly released video was recorded, Coles was seen on a security camera carrying bags as she entered her apartment on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. A man whom police described as a person of interest "also arrived and entered the residence," Svilar said.

"Kierra and the man later got into her car and drove off with Kierra in the driver’s seat," Svilar said.

"Kierra was seen making the ATM withdrawal on surveillance video just minutes later. Less than an hour later the vehicle is seen arriving and parking in another area of the city. The person of interest exits the passenger side of the vehicle but nobody exits the driver’s side.”

The following day, the person of interest is seen on security video parking Coles' car near her residence, going inside and leaving with "unknown items," according to Svilar.

"He then drives away in his personal vehicle that was parked on the block overnight," he said.

Coles' family reported her missing on Oct. 4, 2018. Police previously said Coles had called out sick from her job as a letter carrier at the U.S. Postal Service on the day she went missing. They suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Svilar said the person of interest, whose identity was not released, gave conflicting accounts of the last time he saw her. He said detectives "cast a wide net for evidence," but no arrests have ever been made.

The Chicago Police Department declined to provide further details on the case.

Coles' mother, Karen Phillips, pleaded for help, saying this is "the worst thing a parent can go through."

"We all want her home safe," she said. "I'm begging you as a mother that has to wake up to a reoccurring nightmare every day wondering where my child is. Is she safe? Is she hungry? Is she cold? Did she have her baby? Is he or she OK? We just want Kierra brought home safe."