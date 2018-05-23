Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The National Football League announced Wednesday that all players who are on the field when the national anthem is heard before a game must stand — or they can choose to remain in the locker room without penalty.

Teams will be subject to a fine if a player disobeys, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a news conference.

Goodell described the vote at the league's spring meeting in Atlanta as unanimous, but the San Francisco 49ers — whose quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the controversy by refusing to stand before a game in 2016 — said later that they had abstained. Jed York, the team's owner, said he planned to meet with his players "to make sure everything we do is about promoting the right types of social justice reform and getting to a better America."

The NFL had previously suggested that players should stand, but it stopped short of enforcing fines. The new policy says clubs can still develop their own work rules for players and personnel who don't stand, but they must be "consistent with the above principles."

That means teams could choose to pass along fines to players. But Christopher Johnson, chief executive of the New York Jets, said the team would cover any fines because "I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players."

"Instead, we will continue to work closely with our players to constructively advance social justice issues that are important to us," Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson is the brother of Jets owner Woody Johnson, who is President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom. Trump has been a vocal critic of the player protests.

While the move is in response to dozens of players who knelt as a form of protest over social justice issues over the last two seasons, the guidelines aren't specific about what constitutes a sign of disrespect directed toward the anthem. The amount of the fine was also unclear.