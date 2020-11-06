The NFL is penalizing teams and coaches for violating Covid-19 protocols

The NFL has fined and penalized multiple teams for breaking the league's Covid-19 protocols.

The league fined the Pittsburgh Steelers after coach Mike Tomlin and members of his staff were found to have not always worn masks during the team's most recent game, the league's network said on Friday.

The team will have to pay $250,000 and Tomlin will pay $100,000 for breaking the league's Covid-19 protocols during Pittsburgh's road win Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL Network said.

An NFL spokesman on Friday acknowledged the NFL Network report but declined to make any further comment.

A Steelers representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

Sanctions agains the Steelers follow the NFL penalizing the Las Vegas Raiders with a $500,000 fine and the loss of a sixth-round draft pick for Covid-19 protocol violations, the NFL Network said on Thursday. Coach Jon Gruden was also fined $150,000.

The Raiders are appealing those penalties, the NFL Network reported on Friday. A team spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 9.7 million Americans, killing more than 236,000 as of Friday morning, according to an NBC News count.