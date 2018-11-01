Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been accused of abusing his estranged ex-girlfriend hours after a home invasion left the woman bruised and bloodied.

Tanya Mitchell Graham, a lawyer for Delicia Cordon, who dated and lived with McCoy previously, said in a statement that her client was attacked at 3 a.m. on Tuesday by a male assailant who entered McCoy and Cordon's Georgia home. The statement said there was no sign of a forced entry and that the assailant demanded specific jewelry items that had been gifted to Cordon by McCoy.

Delicia Cordon's attorney released this image documenting her injuries. Courtesy of Tanya Mitchell Graham

McCoy had previously asked for the jewelry back and suggested that Cordon could be robbed because of the value of the jewelry, according to the statement.

Milton Police Department confirmed that a home invasion was reported on July 10 and that one victim had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder who demanded specific items of jewelry. Officials did not name a suspect and an investigation is ongoing.

McCoy is believed to have left Georgia at the end of May, according to the statement released by the attorney, and was not present at the time of the home invasion. Prior to the incident, McCoy had attempted to evict Cordon from his home and had asked family, friends and movers to help remove her possessions from his home.

Cordon was not at the residence when the removal occurred, but saw it happening on surveillance cameras she had linked to her phone, according to the attorney's statement. She then called the police and the eviction was halted, the statement said. It added that McCoy "did not personally move any of Ms. Cordon's furniture or furnishings" but that he "directed others to do so."

McCoy and Cordon in February 2017. Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Thuzio file

An eviction proceeding is ongoing, according to the statement.

Just hours after the home invasion, a friend of Cordon posted a picture showing Cordon bruised and bloodied in what appeared to be an ambulance or hospital.

The post accused McCoy of a range of allegations, but it has since been deleted. The friend who posted the images later claimed that Cordon's lawyer told her to remove the post.

In an a statement posted to social media, McCoy denied the abuse allegations against him.

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months," McCoy said.

The NFL Player's Association declined to comment on the allegations against McCoy, and the Buffalo Bills said in a statement, “We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information.”

The attorney's statement said McCoy has not contacted Cordon following the alleged attack.

McCoy is a nine-year veteran of the NFL and has never been suspended, according to ESPN.