Free-agent NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport after an apparent domestic violence incident with his wife, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Petersons called the incident a "private misunderstanding," according to ESPN.

The Los Angeles Airport Police said the department received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time (11:30 a.m. ET) regarding a potential domestic violence incident on a flight that was leaving LAX for Houston, according to an NFL news release.

The plane had left the gate but was forced to return due to an alleged verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim, airport police said, according to the release.

Following an investigation, Peterson was taken into custody, authorities said. The female victim and other passengers remained on the flight to Texas.

NBC News confirmed Peterson's arrested Sunday evening.

A representative for Peterson and his wife Ashley said to ESPN the couple “had a verbal argument” on the flight.

“This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,” the Petersons’ representative said in the statement.

Adrian Peterson and Ashley Brown on Feb. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. David Livingston / Getty Images

Peterson was booked into jail at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. He was later released Sunday afternoon after posting a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.

Peterson, 36, is a longtime athlete in the league who most recently played with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.

This isn't the first time Peterson has gotten into trouble with the law.

In 2014, Peterson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor reckless assault in an incident involving his son. As a result of that charge he was placed on probation, fined and assigned to community service and ultimately suspended for the remainder of the 2014 season, according to the NFL.