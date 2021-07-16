NFL's Richard Sherman released from jail after alleged attempt to break into in-laws' home

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was released from jail without bail Thursday following an alleged attempt to break into his in-laws' Washington state home that was caught on camera.

King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, malicious mischief, driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Prosecutors did not ask the judge for a finding on a felony residential burglary allegation for which he was initially booked on Wednesday.

Masaniai denied their request to set $10,000 bail, calling Sherman a “pillar of the community” and noting it was his first arrest. The football player did not attend the hearing.

Masaniai ordered that Sherman not have contact with his father-in-law and that he not use alcohol or nonprescription drugs.

Home surveillance footage released by the Redmond Police Department showed Sherman yelling outside a home and repeatedly running into the closed door as people scream inside.

A police report said the Maple Valley Police Department, about 30 miles south of Redmond, called Redmond police to inform them that a "suicidal subject" was on his way to the city.

Maple Valley police said they had been informed that Sherman had "threatened to hang himself" and "had been drinking," the police report said. Officers later informed Redmond police that Sherman was also threatening "suicide by cop."

"Sherman tried to grab a firearm from an officer before leaving Maple Valley and possibly traveling to Redmond," as his wife separately traveled to her mother's house, Maple Valley police told Redmond police, the report said.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol then informed Redmond police that they had located Sherman's vehicle. He had crashed into a highway cement barrier and run away from the scene, officials said.

A short time later, Sherman's wife told dispatchers that he was acting “crazy at the house," according to the police report.

His father-in-law, Raymond Moss, later told officers that he armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper spray at the NFL player to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door with his shoulder.

Moss told police Sherman's "actions made him fearful for himself and his family," the police report said. He "adamantly" requested charges be filed against Sherman.

Sherman's wife, Ashley Sherman, told police he is suffering from mental health issues.

She added that "when Richard has a mental health episode like this, he does not remember anything about it the next day," the police report said. She had fled her home with her children after Sherman "had caused a large disturbance" earlier in the night, and she did not know how he found her at her parents' house, she said.

Sherman was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 and helped them win their first Super Bowl in 2014. He played with the San Francisco 49ers from 2018 to 2020. He is currently a free agent.

Sherman's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

“I love and support my husband,” Ashley Sherman said in a statement after the hearing Thursday. “I am committed to helping Richard get the support and care that he needs. Richard has always been a loving father and husband. And we are looking forward to seeing him at home with his family.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach a trained counselor at the Crisis Text Line. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional support networks.