NFL suspends 5 players for alleged violations of gambling policy

The NFL hit four Detroit Lions and one Washington Commander with heavy suspensions for allegedly violating league gambling policy, officials said Friday.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore of the Lions, and defensive end Shaka Toney of the Commanders were "suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season," according to a league statement.

Lions WRs Stanley Berryhill and Jamerson Williams were each banned from the first six games of this upcoming season, though they can still participate in preseason activities with their team, the league said.

While the league was short on details, it insisted no games were compromised by the players' alleged wagering.

"The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility," according to the league.

"A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way."

Reps for the NFLPA could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.