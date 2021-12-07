Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son Zen dies of brain tumor

Nick Cannon announced Tuesday that his 5-month-old son Zen died of a brain tumor over the weekend.

The 41-year-old TV host made the tragic announcement on "The Nick Cannon Show."

Zen was Cannon’s seventh and youngest child, born in June with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon broke down in tears on the show as he explained that Zen was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition characterized by an abnormal increase in the amount of fluid on the brain.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” he said.

“He had this real interesting breathing and by the time he was two months old I noticed ... he had this nice sized head too — I called it a Cannon head," he said. "We didn’t think anything about it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

Cannon found out that the fluid building up on Zen's brain caused it to expand. Doctors discovered a tumor and said the infant required surgery.

Zen's condition worsened around Thanksgiving.

“This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday ... and went to the ocean with him," Cannon said.

He told his viewers, “You can’t heal until you feel," adding "this is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son."

The actor said he’ll take time off to grieve.