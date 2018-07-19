Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

ASPEN, Colorado — Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said Thursday "it would be foolish" to think Russia is not still interfering with the U.S. electoral system.

Asked by Peter Alexander of NBC News at the Aspen Security Forum whether countries other than Russia had participated in the cyberattack on the 2016 U.S. election, Nielsen said, "We did not see other nation states involved in the election system meddling."

"Russia was absolutely attempting to interfere in our election systems," said Nielsen.

When asked about President Trump's comment Wednesday that Russia was not still attempting to interfere with U.S. elections, Nielsen said, "I think we would be foolish to think they’re not. They have the capability, they have the will. We've got to be prepared."

Nielsen's comments follow FBI Director Chris Wray's assertion Tuesday night that "Russia attempted to interfere with the last election and that it continues to engage in malign influence operations to this day."

Nielsen also said that border security has weakened as a result of the reversal of Trump's zero tolerance policy that separated parents from children.

"We have no border control now," Nielsen said, commenting on the current policy that does not prosecute parents crossing the border illegally with their parents.

Nielsen declined to say whether the systematic separation of migrant children from their parents was inhumane. She also declined to say whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions's April announcement of the zero tolerance policy was a surprise to her.