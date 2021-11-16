Nike postpones release of latest Travis Scott shoe following Astroworld tragedy

Nike is delaying the release of its newest Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker collaboration with Travis Scott following the Astroworld tragedy, the company said in a statement Monday.

"Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack," according to the statement.

The Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 “Cactus Trails” design was announced last year as a vintage shoe with a worn-out look and a "back-from-the-future" aesthetic.

Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 "Cactus Trails" NIKE

The newest look, which was supposed to be released on Nike's SNKRS app, reimagined the shoe in a variety of colors, with reversed swooshes, Nike's logo.

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who suffered brain trauma in the crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival, died over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 10.

Scott, who was performing during the crowd surge at Astroworld, has been accused of continuing the concert even though people were getting injured in the crowd, and authorities had announced a mass casualty event. He's facing multiple lawsuits.

His litigation attorney, Edwin McPherson said, “Travis Scott didn’t know that there was a mass casualty event that was called.”

Scott said in an Instagram story a day after the tragedy that he was “devastated” by what took place.