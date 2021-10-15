Nikolas Cruz plans to plead guilty to 17 murder counts in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, his lawyers said.

Attorneys for Cruz told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer Friday that he will plead guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder. The pleas will come with no conditions and prosecutors still plan to seek the death penalty. That will be decided by a jury.

Prosecutors seemed to be blindsided by the declaration of Cruz's intentions.

They said Thursday night that they didn't know why the hearing had been scheduled, and that there had been no plea negotiations.

"If he pleads guilty, there would still be a penalty phase," the Broward State Attorney's Office said in a statement. Prosecutors have always insisted that Cruz deserves the death penalty for the slayings.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Scherer called for him to be brought there after his attorneys also expressed his wish to plead guilty to charges that Cruz attacked a Broward County jail guard nine months after the school shooting. Jury selection in that trial began earlier this month.

The separate murder trial has been delayed by the pandemic and arguments over witnesses and evidence.

Cruz arrived at Marjory Stoneman in an Uber, just before classes were over on Feb. 14.

Armed with an AR-15, he gunned down 14 students and three staff members, and wounded 17 others. Then 19, Cruz had been expelled from the school the previous year.

Cruz confessed to the attack, telling investigators he had brought the weapon and several loaded magazines stuffed into a backpack and planned to leave them behind in an effort to blend in with fleeing students, according to a police affidavit.

He was arrested about an hour after the shooting.

Cruz had legally bought the .223-caliber rifle in early 2017 at Sunrise Tactical Supply, a federally licensed gun store in Coral Springs, authorities said.

Cruz's attorneys have repeatedly offered to have him plead guilty in return for a guaranteed sentence of life in prison, but prosecutors have refused to drop their pursuit of the death penalty. By pleading guilty, Cruz avoids going to trial, but a jury will still decide his fate in the penalty phase.

Much of the penalty phase would likely focus on Cruz’s mental condition at the time of the slayings, with prosecutors emphasizing their horrific nature and Cruz’s intensive planning beforehand.