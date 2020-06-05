Nine firefighters injured in Florida ship explosion

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Nine firefighters were injured Thursday after an explosion on an auto-hauling ship on the Florida coast, officials said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue tweeted about the explosion shortly after 7 p.m. and the injuries. Citing the department, NBC affiliate WTLV reported that nine had been taken to a hospital, including some with serious injuries.

The ship was at Blount Island, near Jacksonville, the department said. None of the ship’s crew members were hurt in a fire that began on the ship’s seventh deck, the station reported.

Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Powers called a ship fire “one of the most dangerous situations a firefighter can encounter,” the station reported.

Ship records show the vessel is Norwegian and was scheduled to leave Jacksonville.

It wasn’t immediately clear what started the fire.