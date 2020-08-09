Nine people test positive for coronavirus at Georgia school captured in viral images

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Georgia high school captured in viral images last week that showed hallways packed with students will temporarily close after nine people at the school tested positive for COVID-19, the district’s superintendent said in a letter Sunday.

The letter, from Paulding County School District Superintendent Brian Otott to parents of North Paulding High School students, was obtained by NBC News. The letter did not provide additional details about who contracted the disease or what their conditions are.

Students will use a “digital learning” model on Monday and Tuesday while the school undergoes deep cleaning, the letter says. Otott notes that number of cases could increase if pending tests also return positive results.

The school will alert parents on Tuesday night whether in-person classes will resume.

School officials did not return NBCNews' request for comment Sunday.

North Paulding, which is nearly an hour northwest of Atlanta, drew scrutiny after its fall semester began Monday. A student tweeted images showing other students, many of whom weren’t wearing masks, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the school’s hallways.

“Day two at North Paulding High School,” the student, Hannah Watters, said in the image. “It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed. We are close enough to the point where I got pushed. ... This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate.”

Watters was suspended for using her phone without permission on school grounds and other matters, though that suspension was later reversed.

In an open letter to the school community, Otott said critics were unfairly using the image to disparage the district’s reopening efforts.

"Under the COVID-19 protocols we have adopted, class changes that look like this may happen, especially at a high school with more than 2,000 students," Otott wrote. “Keep in mind that this situation complies with the Georgia Department of Education's” reopening guidelines that "limit the congregation of students during transitions to the 'extent practicable.’"

“Now, with that said, there is no question that photo does not look good,” he added.