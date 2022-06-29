Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked with razor in holding cell

The man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle was attacked with a razor the day before jurors were expected to begin deliberations in the ongoing murder trial.

Eric R. Holder, Jr., was attacked by "multiple individuals" while he awaited transportation to the Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday morning, according to his attorney Aaron Jansen. The back of Holder's head was injured after he was assaulted with a razor.

"He was taken to the hospital and received an MRI and staples in the back of his head," Jansen said in a statement to NBC News Wednesday.

The attack pushed back closing arguments, which are now scheduled for Thursday.

No motive was given for the assault, but Jansen said that plans to ensure Holder's safety were discussed with the judge.

Holder is accused of shooting and killing Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, on March 31, 2019. Hussle was shot at least 10 times in the parking lot outside his South Los Angeles store, known as The Marathon.

Holder, Hussle and two others were at The Marathon, but Holder had been angered over accusations he was a snitch, Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during trial.

The prosecutor's office cited numerous witnesses who said Holder returned later that day, walked up to Hussle, and shot him in a premeditated attack.

Jansen told the jury that Holder had attacked Hussle in a fit of "heated passion," reacting to the conversation before having time to cool off. He alleged that the charges laid against Holder were excessive because there was no premeditated plan to kill Hussle.

Holder was charged with one count of first degree-murder, along with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for two others who were injured in the shooting. He faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.