April 4, 2019, 2:46 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Nipsey Hussle's friend and bodyguard said he wishes he could switch places with the slain rapper and then announced he's retiring in a touching Instagram tribute.

"Never in a million years I thought I would be writing some s*** like this," J Roc wrote alongside photos of him and the rapper and a video of them goofing around in a car. "We was suppose to grow old, and I call u big nose, shoot jokes on you all day... but instead I’m here in tears writing this."

Hussle, 33, was shot multiple times outside his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31. Hussle was pronounced dead at a hospital from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

The suspected gunman, Eric Holder allegedly got into a personal dispute with Hussle before leaving the store and returning with a gun, police said. He was arrested Tuesday in Bellflower, a city in southeast Los Angeles County, and is being held on $7 million bail.

Two other men were shot, but survived. J Roc wrote in his Instagram post that he wishes he was at the store the day of the shooting and vowed to watch over Hussle's children and longtime girlfriend, Lauren London.

"I would switch places with you any day," he posted. "The world need you here. I’m so confused, lost, hurt. I lost a brother, best friend, a mentor. ... I’m done with all this s*** I retire from being a bodyguard. I love you HUSSLE THA GREAT."

Hussle's death sent shockwaves around the world. Fans, fellow musicians, athletes and politicians have all shared tributes mourning the loss and praising him for his commitment to helping his community. London, who gave birth to the couple's son in 2016, said she was "lost" without him.

Rappers YG and ScHoolboy Q said on their social media pages on Wednesday that they were going to wait to release new music in honor of Hussle.

"I was dropping a Surprise album April 12th But man. Now that we gotta deal with Big bro goin to heaven I will not drop the album this month," YG tweeted. "Pushing it to May, Sorry! LONG LIVE @NipseyHussle my brother from the other color!"

ScHoolboy Q said in a series of videos on his Instagram Story that he wasn't dropping any new music this week because of Hussle's death.

"Nobody should be putting nothing out this week," he said. "It's not cool. It's not pure. It's not me. ... Let's take this week off."