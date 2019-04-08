Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 8, 2019, 5:00 PM UTC By Janelle Griffith

Christopher Darden's daughter said she is receiving "vile comments and messages" because her father is representing Nipsey Hussle's accused killer.

“Like many of you, I found out about my father’s involvement in the case while scrolling through social media,” Jenee Darden said Sunday in a statement posted to her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

She said she was unprepared for the backlash that has triggered "bad memories" from the O.J. Simpson trial.

Christopher Darden became a household name when he helped prosecute Simpson in 1995 in the brutal murders of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman. Simpson was acquitted.

Last week, Christopher Darden entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client, Eric Ronald Holder, Jr., the man charged in the death of Hussle, 33.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and community advocate, born Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot outside his clothing store Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles on March 31. The shooting left two others wounded.

Jenee Darden said in her statement that her father has been a defense attorney for some time and that she has no say in the cases he takes on. She also said that she grew up in a community similar to Hussle's, who is a native of South Los Angeles, and was saddened to learn of his death.

"I understand why it hurts deeply when we lose young, talented black men like him who are committed to empowering people," she said. "Instead of attacking me and others who have nothing to do with this case, channel that energy toward continuing Nipsey’s legacy in strengthening our communities and lifting up each other."

Jenee Darden, who did not return NBC News' request for comment, said she will continue to pray for Hussle's family, and that she hopes peace and justice prevail.

In recent postings on her Instagram account, she reflected on Hussle's life and legacy.

Several days ago, she shared a photo of Hussle and his longtime girlfriend, model and actress Lauren London.

"I feel bad Lauren London is going through this," the caption reads in part. "As she grieves, she has to be strong for her children. I hope she has support."