April 2, 2019, 8:45 PM GMT / Updated April 2, 2019, 9:40 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke and Andrew Blankstein

Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle that left two others injured.

The suspect, identified as Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody in Bellflower, a city in southeast Los Angeles County.

Sources told NBC News that Holder was taken into custody after someone reported a sighting of an individual matching his description.

Police have said that Holder was seen Sunday afternoon walking up to Hussle and two other men and firing shots at them in the parking lot of the rapper's The Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was pronounced dead at a hospital from gunshot wounds to his head and torso, authorities said. He was 33.

Eric Holder is wanted for homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Los Angeles Police Department

The two men injured in the shooting were not identified. One of them was also taken to the hospital, and the other man refused medical treatment, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference Tuesday that Holder, a suspected gang member, and Hussle knew each other and that the two men got into a personal dispute before the shooting.

Holder allegedly approached Hussle and the other men several times at the clothing store before engaging in a conversation with the rapper, the police chief said, declining to say what the conversation was about. Holder then left the store, returned with a gun and opened fire.

Officers said Holder fled through an adjacent alley after opening fire and got into a waiting vehicle driven by an unidentified female.

Hussle grew up in the Crenshaw neighborhood of South Los Angeles. He and two co-owners opened Marathon Clothing in June 2017 as a "smartstore," complete with a smartphone app on which fans could purchase exclusive products.

Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Ser Baffo / Getty Images for BET file

The rapper released his debut studio album — "Victory Lap" — in 2018. It was nominated for best rap album at this year's Grammy Awards.

He was a beloved figure in both the hip-hop community and his neighborhood, and his death brought a wave of tributes from fellow musicians, politicians and athletes such as Pharrell Williams, Drake, LeBron James, Issa Rae and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

Hussle and his longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London, have a 2½-year-old son, Kross. He also had a daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship.