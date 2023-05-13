NJ elementary school bus went missing for nearly an hour after driver suffered medical emergency

Authorities and district officials immediately jumped into action when a school bus full of children disappeared for nearly an hour while en route to a New Jersey elementary school.

The bus was taking children to Mt. Horeb School in Warren Township Thursday morning but never made it to its destination, the district and police said in a statement.

"School and district officials immediately begin working with the district's transportation vendor and the Warren Township Police Department to locate the bus," the statement read.

The bus was found a short time later. District superintendent Matthew Mingle and Warren police chief William Keane said in the statement that the driver, who has not been identified, had suffered a medical emergency and became disoriented. The driver "left Warren and pulled into a parking lot in Bridgewater," a township about 6 miles from the school.

While pulling into the parking lot, the driver struck a parked vehicle, according to the statement.

Bridgewater Police Chief John Mitzak told NBC New York that the 80-year-old bus driver hit the back of a flatbed trailer. The bus was found nearly an hour after it went missing, the news station reported.

"Officers...saw that the driver was still trying to maneuver the bus. They got onto the bus, put the bus in park, moved the driver into another seat, and then they started escorting children off the bus," he said.

About 20 children, ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade, were on the bus, according to the chief. Mingle and Keane said none of the children were injured and were put on a new bus and taken to school.