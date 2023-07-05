A New Jersey judge used an alias to post TikTok videos lip-synching rap and pop songs with controversial lyrics and did so, at times, while wearing judicial robes and in the courthouse, according to a judicial conduct complaint.

Superior Court Judge Gary N. Wilcox, who is in his late 50s, posted about 40 videos under the name “Sal Tortorella” from April 11, 2021, to March 4, according to the complaint from the Supreme Court of New Jersey Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct filed Friday. Wilcox’s posts were public and not in a private setting, the complaint said. The posts undermined public confidence in the judiciary and violated judicial rules, according to the complaint.

The complaint also said many of the videos included references to violence, sex and misogyny, and one post included the judge “partially dressed while lying in bed.”

In one video, Wilcox was in his judge’s chambers and there were law books behind him. He wore a suit and tie and lip-synched the following lyrics, the complaint said: “All my life, I’ve been waiting for somebody to whoop my ass. I mean business! You think you can run up on me and whip my monkey ass? Come on. Come on!”

In another video, Wilcox wore a "Beavis and Butt-Head" T-shirt while walking through the courthouse as rapper Nas’ “Get Down” played. The song, the complaint said, contained derogatory lyrics and made gang and drug references that included killing a doctor who treated a gang member.

In one post, Wilcox wore a “Freedom of Speech” T-shirt and lip-synched to a song that referred to spilling cognac on a $200 suit, the complaint said.

Wilcox has been practicing law in New Jersey since 1989 and works in Bergen County, according to the complaint. He attended Harvard Law School.

Wilcox and his lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Northjersey.com reported Wilcox has 20 days to submit a written or formal answer to the complaint, although that time could be extended. After receiving a response, the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct will schedule a formal hearing.

The committee can issue private discipline, or it can ask the state Supreme Court to issue public discipline, which could range from admonition, censure, suspension or removal from the bench, according to the state's complaint procedures.