N.J. man who transported bodies to morgue stole credit cards from deceased to shop, prosecutors say

A New Jersey man hired to transport bodies to the morgue is accused of stealing credit cards from the deceased individuals and then splurging on plane tickets and other items.

Kevin Thomas Jr., of Sayreville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of credit card theft, identity theft, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, and possession of a credit card without consent, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Thomas, 43, worked for a company that transports people to the morgue. While en route he would allegedly swipe credit cards, wallets and other personal items from the bodies, the prosecutor's office said.

He then used the stolen credit cards to buy plane tickets for himself and his girlfriend, movie tickets, groceries and other items at businesses in Middlesex County, according to the prosecutor's office.

Authorities began investigating after family members of the deceased victims told police that there was activity on their credit cards. Thomas allegedly stole from at least five people, prosecutors said.

It's not clear if Thomas has obtained an attorney.