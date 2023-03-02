N.J. neighbors say woman may have had 30 cats in house torched in fatal fire after eviction notice

A New Jersey woman who was being evicted died in a fire at her home after she threatened to blow up the residence, police said.

The woman was served an eviction notice at her home on Cedar Court in Roosevelt, about 20 miles from Trenton, but refused to leave, New Jersey State Police said.

Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers were called to the home for a report of smoke. Shortly after they arrived, the home went up in flames.

The woman, who has not been identified, died, Sgt. Philip Curry said. He said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Curry said authorities believe there were animals killed in the fire but did not know how many. NBC New York reported that the woman took care of cats for other people. Neighbors said she may have had as many as 30 cats in her home.

The state's animal control office did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Police said no one else was at the home with the woman at the time of the fire. Three firefighters sustained minor injuries.