N.J. sailboat headed toward Florida Keys is missing with 2 men on board, U.S. Coast Guard says

A sailboat registered in New Jersey that was headed toward the Florida Keys is missing along with its two passengers, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The 30-foot Catalina sailboat named “Atrevida II,” carried Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, and was described as “overdue,” according to a statement posted Monday on the Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic's Facebook page.

The sailboat was traveling from Cape May, New Jersey, to Marathon, Florida, the statement said. The vessel was described as having a bluish-purple hull, with a white superstructure and white sails.

The boat was last seen Dec. 3 when it departed the Oregon Inlet in North Carolina on its way to Jupiter, Florida.

The sailboat may have stopped at Morehead, North Carolina, but that has not been confirmed, the Coast Guard said.

Anyone with information on the missing boat is asked to call the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700.