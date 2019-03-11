Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 11, 2019, 11:46 PM GMT By Doha Madani

A New Jersey transit officer who was captured on video throwing a man to the ground at least twice has been placed on leave amid an investigation.

The minute-long video taken Saturday shows a New Jersey Transit officer dragging and slamming a man in a hooded sweatshirt to the ground, shouting at him to get up outside the Trenton Transit Center. The officer has not been identified.

At one point in the video, the officer appears to punch or slap the man, who is on the ground, not moving. The man in the hooded sweatshirt did not speak in the video and did not appear to resist the officer. He has not been identified.

A spokesman for the woman who shot the video, who wishes to remain anonymous, told NBC News on Monday that the man appeared to be injured.

"The matter is currently under investigation with New Jersey Transit Police Department’s Internal Affairs," the transit authority said in a statement. "The officer has been placed on administrative suspension pending the results of that investigation."