NJ Transit says expect delays, cancellations after downed power lines suspended service Wednesday

Amtrak and NJ Transit are both being impacted, with all Amtrak service between Philadelphia and NYC halted temporarily
By Brad Luck, NBC New York and Checkey Beckford, NBC New York

NJ Transit advised that delays and cancellations should be expected Thursday as a result of “residual impacts” from the service disruption caused by Amtrak’s overhead wires Wednesday.

It was the second day in a row train service into and out of New York Penn Station was impacted by downed power lines.

NJ Transit said rail service in and out of the midtown transit hub was suspended starting around 6:15 p.m. as a result of the power issues. Amtrak reported that its train service between Philadelphia and New York was “temporarily stopped.”

New Jersey Transit says delays and cancellations are expected caused by issues with Amtrak's overhead wires on May 22, 2024.
Passengers at Penn Station in New York City look for alternate routes after New Jersey Transit advised delays and cancellations on May 22, 2024.WNBC

“Due to downed wires there’s a hold on service between Philadelphia and New York City,” according to an Amtrak spokesperson, adding that the lines were down near Kearny.Amtrak said after 7 p.m. it expected “extensive delays as crews work to resolve this issue.” Travel into and out of NY-Penn Station was suspended for nearly five hours, but around 10 p.m., an Amtrak spokesperson said trains were starting to move south.

A number of trains or service between New York and Philadelphia were canceled Wednesday night. Amtrak said that it planned to return to a regular service schedule by Friday morning.NJ Transit said rail tickets and passes would be cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St. in Manhattan.

Travelers Tuesday morning faced similar delays due to another downed wire.

