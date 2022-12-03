'No Bones' TikTok star Noodle the pug dies at 14

Noodle the pug, who took the internet by storm with TikTok game “no bones" in 2021 passed away at 14 and a half on Friday, according to his owner, Jonathan Graziano.

Graziano took to TikTok, the platform where Noodle stole fans' hearts, to announce the beloved dog's death.

“It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years,” Graziano captioned the video. “The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be.”

Noodle was at home when it happened and in Graziano's arms, he said in the TikTok.

"This is incredibly sad, it's incredibly difficult," Graziano said tearfully. "It's a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive."

Graziano encouraged fans to "celebrate him while we're navigating this sadness."

"He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can, and he made millions of people happy," he said. "What a run. Thank you for loving him, thank you for embracing us."

Last year, the senior pup captivated TikTok with “no bones,” a game Graziano played and recorded nearly every morning to see if Noodle will stand up or simply flop back over onto his doggie bed.

If Noodle stood up on his own, Graziano declared the day a “Bones Day.” If Noodle flopped over and refused to leave his bed, it was a “No Bones Day” — a sign to let yourself take a break and stay in.

Graziano's “no bones” videos racked up millions of views, and his account grew to 4.4 million followers.

Fans on Twitter are wishing Noodles farewell with the hashtag “BonesDay,” and commenting on Graziano's video extending their condolences.

"It will now and forever be a bones day," one fan commented on Graziano's TikTok, which was liked 47,300 times.

Early this year, it was announced that Noodle would star in his own children's picture book, which was published in June.

“Noodle and the No Bones Day” features Noodle and Graziano navigating both Bones Days and No Bones Days to show kids that it’s “OK not to feel 100 percent all of the time.”