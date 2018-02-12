Randall Margraves, the angry father who tried to attack former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar at his sentencing hearing, is off the hook.

A Michigan prosecutors announced Monday that they will not bring charges against Margraves, who went ballistic after his two daughters told the court that Nassar had abused them.

Margraves had first asked the judge to give him a minute alone with Nassar, and when his request was turned down, he suddenly lunged at the defendant.

Sheriff's deputies tackled him to the floor as he yelled, "Let me have that son of a bitch!"

Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham admonished Margraves but decided not to charge him with contempt after he apologized.

Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Lloyd said he took that into account, along with a request from Nassar and his attorneys that Margraves not be punished.

"I have exercised my inherent prosecutorial discretion to not issue charges against Randall Margraves," Lloyd said in a statement.

The decision was hardly a surprise given the public outpouring of sympathy for Margraves, who turned down donations made through unauthorized GoFundMe drives.

Margraves told reporters that he "lost control" after seeing Nassar shake his head while one of his daughters was speaking at the hearing.

"I can only hope that when the day comes that Larry Nassar has ended his days on this earth that he will be escorted to one of the deepest, darkest, hottest pits in hell there is," he said.