Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

No criminal charges in Prince's overdose death, prosecutor announces

A Minnesota prosecutor said the artist died after consuming counterfeit Vicodin pills laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

by Daniella Silva /  / Updated  / Source: Associated Press
Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in 2007.Chris O'Meara / AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

No criminal charges were filed in music legend Prince's drug overdose death in 2016, a Minnesota prosecutor announced Thursday, saying the artist died after consuming counterfeit Vicodin pills laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

"Prince had no idea he was taking a counterfeit pill that could kill him," Carver County Attorney Mark Metz said in a news conference in Chaska, Minn., early Thursday afternoon.

Despite an intensive law enforcement investigation, "there is no reliable evidence showing how Prince obtained the counterfeit Vicodin laced with fentanyl," or who was involved in procuring him those pills, Metz said.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Drug overdoses soared 21% last year

01:58

"The evidence demonstrates that Prince thought he was taking Vicodin and not fentanyl," he noted, later adding, "Nothing in the evidence suggests that Prince knowingly ingested fentanyl."

Before announcing the decision, Metz said he was "mindful that this is a most unusual and extraordinary case involving a world-famous celebrity" but that he could not factor that status into his charging decision.

"Prince's death is a tragic example that opioid addiction and overdose deaths do not discriminate no matter the demographic," he said, expressing condolences to Prince's family and fans.

The announcement comes two years after Prince was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016, in Chanhassen, Minnesota. The 57-year-old musician was killed by an overdose of fentanyl, according to Minnesota health officials.

Metz said Prince had been "experiencing significant pain" and had been taking pain medication for a number of years and that investigators found prescription medications throughout the musician's home, many not in the original container provided by a pharmacy. Prince had no known Vicodin or fentanyl prescription, he said.

"There is no evidence that the pill or pills that actually killed Prince were prescribed by a doctor. There is also no evidence to suggest any other sinister motive, intent or conspiracy to murder Prince," he said. "The evidence suggest that Prince had long suffered significant pain, became addicted to pain medications but took efforts to protect his privacy."

FROM JUNE 2016: Prince Died of Painkiller Overdose, Medical Examiner Says

02:01

Metz said there was also no evidence anyone associated with Prince knew he had the counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Last month, a toxicology report showed that Prince had what experts called "exceedingly high" concentrations of the opioid painkiller fentanyl in his body.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, is behind the nationwide surge in overdoses in recent years.

Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, was found in an elevator at this estate when the son of a doctor at a drug rehabilitation center in California arrived in response to a call the day before from a representative who reported a "grave medical emergency" related to prescription pain medication, the facility's attorney said at the time.

Related

What is fentanyl? The drug that killed Prince has killed thousands of others.

Prince was also being treated by Michael Schulenberg, a Minneapolis geriatrician for opioid withdrawal, anemia and fatigue, a source with knowledge of his treatment told NBC News in 2016.

Search warrants from the investigation into Prince's death revealed last year that prescription medications were found all over the music star’s home.

The Associated Press reported earlier Thursday that Michael Schulenberg, the doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid painkiller for Prince a week before he died, has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil violation, citing documents.

Related

New Prince music released a year after his death

Schulenberg is not currently a target of any criminal investigation, federal prosecutors said in a letter to his attorney, according to the AP. His attorney, Amy Conners, released a statement Thursday saying “there have been no allegations made by the government that Dr. Schulenberg had any role in Prince’s death.”

Conners said Schulenberg decided to settle to avoid the expense, delay and unknown outcome of litigation, and that “he made no admission of facts nor liability and denies any such liability.”

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.