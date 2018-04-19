No criminal charges in Prince's overdose death, prosecutor announces

Breaking News Emails
No criminal charges were filed in music legend Prince's drug overdose death in 2016, a Minnesota prosecutor announced Thursday, saying the artist died after consuming counterfeit Vicodin pills laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl.
"Prince had no idea he was taking a counterfeit pill that could kill him," Carver County Attorney Mark Metz said in a news conference in Chaska, Minn., early Thursday afternoon.
Despite an intensive law enforcement investigation, "there is no reliable evidence showing how Prince obtained the counterfeit Vicodin laced with fentanyl," or who was involved in procuring him those pills, Metz said.
"The evidence demonstrates that Prince thought he was taking Vicodin and not fentanyl," he noted, later adding, "Nothing in the evidence suggests that Prince knowingly ingested fentanyl."
Before announcing the decision, Metz said he was "mindful that this is a most unusual and extraordinary case involving a world-famous celebrity" but that he could not factor that status into his charging decision.
"Prince's death is a tragic example that opioid addiction and overdose deaths do not discriminate no matter the demographic," he said, expressing condolences to Prince's family and fans.
The announcement comes two years after Prince was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016, in Chanhassen, Minnesota. The 57-year-old musician was killed by an overdose of fentanyl, according to Minnesota health officials.
Metz said Prince had been "experiencing significant pain" and had been taking pain medication for a number of years and that investigators found prescription medications throughout the musician's home, many not in the original container provided by a pharmacy. Prince had no known Vicodin or fentanyl prescription, he said.
"There is no evidence that the pill or pills that actually killed Prince were prescribed by a doctor. There is also no evidence to suggest any other sinister motive, intent or conspiracy to murder Prince," he said. "The evidence suggest that Prince had long suffered significant pain, became addicted to pain medications but took efforts to protect his privacy."
Metz said there was also no evidence anyone associated with Prince knew he had the counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
Last month, a toxicology report showed that Prince had what experts called "exceedingly high" concentrations of the opioid painkiller fentanyl in his body.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, is behind the nationwide surge in overdoses in recent years.
Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, was found in an elevator at this estate when the son of a doctor at a drug rehabilitation center in California arrived in response to a call the day before from a representative who reported a "grave medical emergency" related to prescription pain medication, the facility's attorney said at the time.
Prince was also being treated by Michael Schulenberg, a Minneapolis geriatrician for opioid withdrawal, anemia and fatigue, a source with knowledge of his treatment told NBC News in 2016.
Search warrants from the investigation into Prince's death revealed last year that prescription medications were found all over the music star’s home.
The Associated Press reported earlier Thursday that Michael Schulenberg, the doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid painkiller for Prince a week before he died, has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil violation, citing documents.
Schulenberg is not currently a target of any criminal investigation, federal prosecutors said in a letter to his attorney, according to the AP. His attorney, Amy Conners, released a statement Thursday saying “there have been no allegations made by the government that Dr. Schulenberg had any role in Prince’s death.”
Conners said Schulenberg decided to settle to avoid the expense, delay and unknown outcome of litigation, and that “he made no admission of facts nor liability and denies any such liability.”