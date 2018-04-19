No criminal charges in Prince's overdose death, prosecutor announces

"The evidence demonstrates that Prince thought he was taking Vicodin and not fentanyl," he noted, later adding, "Nothing in the evidence suggests that Prince knowingly ingested fentanyl."

Before announcing the decision, Metz said he was "mindful that this is a most unusual and extraordinary case involving a world-famous celebrity" but that he could not factor that status into his charging decision.

"Prince's death is a tragic example that opioid addiction and overdose deaths do not discriminate no matter the demographic," he said, expressing condolences to Prince's family and fans.

The announcement comes two years after Prince was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016, in Chanhassen, Minnesota. The 57-year-old musician was killed by an overdose of fentanyl, according to Minnesota health officials.

Metz said Prince had been "experiencing significant pain" and had been taking pain medication for a number of years and that investigators found prescription medications throughout the musician's home, many not in the original container provided by a pharmacy. Prince had no known Vicodin or fentanyl prescription, he said.

"There is no evidence that the pill or pills that actually killed Prince were prescribed by a doctor. There is also no evidence to suggest any other sinister motive, intent or conspiracy to murder Prince," he said. "The evidence suggest that Prince had long suffered significant pain, became addicted to pain medications but took efforts to protect his privacy."