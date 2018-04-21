Metz said there was also no evidence that anyone associated with Prince knew he had the counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Last month, a toxicology report showed that Prince had what experts called "exceedingly high" concentrations of fentanyl in his body. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, is behind the nationwide surge in overdoses in recent years.

Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, was found in an elevator at his estate when the son of a doctor at a drug rehabilitation center in California arrived in response to a call the day before from a Prince representative who reported a "grave medical emergency" related to prescription pain medication, the facility's attorney said at the time.

Prince was also being treated by Dr. Michael Schulenberg, a Minneapolis geriatrician, for opioid withdrawal, anemia and fatigue, a source with knowledge of his treatment told NBC News in 2016.

The Associated Press reported earlier Thursday that Schulenberg, the doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid painkiller for Prince a week before he died, has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil violation, citing documents.

Schulenberg is not a target of any criminal investigation, federal prosecutors said in a letter to his attorney, according to the AP. His attorney, Amy Conners, released a statement Thursday saying, "There have been no allegations made by the government that Dr. Schulenberg had any role in Prince’s death."

Conners said Schulenberg decided to settle the claims "in order to avoid the expense, delay and unknown outcome of litigation."

"He made no admission of facts nor liability and denies any such liability," she said in the statement.

Prince's cousin and drummer, Charles "Chazz" Smith, told reporters Thursday afternoon that he was "not happy" about the decision not to file charges.

Smith said he understood that investigators did all they could do, but he added, "There's got to be some reason why, and someone should be held accountable."

"We didn't know that our cousin was suffering like that," he said.