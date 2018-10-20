No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

No one correctly picked all six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions draw, setting up a record-breaking jackpot of $1.6 billion on Tuesday.

The numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

Tuesday's total would eclipse the record U.S. lottery prize of $1.58 billion, given away in a Powerball jackpot drawing in 2016.

Over the years, various lotteries have been making their games harder to win, thus leading to more bigger, attention-grabbing prizes.

Mega Millions, for example, changed its game in October 2017 by increasing the number of potential "Mega Balls" — the sixth and final ball drawn — from 15 to 25. That, and other changes decreased the chances of winning from one in 258.8 million to the current odds of one in 302.5 million.

Gary Buffone, a Florida psychologist who has counseled a handful of lottery winners over the years, said most Americans know how to handle the hype of a big lottery jackpot.

"I think for the most part, this (a big lottery jackpot) is a form of entertainment," Buffone told NBC News on Friday. "Unfortunately there are a few people who partake in the game that can least afford to. But that's just some, not a majority. People, in general, I think are pretty responsible."

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.