No one wins Powerball Christmas Day jackpot as prize grows to $685M

Those who wished to win the estimated $660 million Powerball jackpot for Christmas this year were let down, but may have another chance Wednesday as the prize pot grows to $685 million.

Christmas Day’s winning numbers were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4.

While no one landed all six numbers, there were winners who had five numbers and included the Power Play feature in Colorado and Georgia, winning them $2 million prizes, according to the Powerball website.

There were also winners in California, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania who won $1 million for matching five numbers.

There’s only been three Powerball jackpots won on Christmas Day — and the last time was 10 years ago on Dec. 25, 2013, when a lucky player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot, according to the lottery.

For Wednesday's drawing, the $685 million jackpot has a cash value of $344.7 million.