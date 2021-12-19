No sign of violence after multiple people found dead inside Minnesota home, police say

Multiple people were found dead Saturday night inside a Minnesota home, police said.

The Moorhead police and fire departments responded at about 7:50 p.m. to the house following a welfare check by family members, Moorhead police said in a statement.

There were no signs of violence or forced entry, police said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were found dead inside the home or what caused the deaths.

An investigation is ongoing.

Moorhead is a city along the state’s western border with North Dakota. The city sits across the Red River from Fargo, North Dakota.