No survivors in small plane crash at Georgia General Mills plant, officials say

A small plane crash Thursday at a General Mills plant in Georgia killed everyone on board, officials said.

It's unclear how many people were aboard the Cessna 340 when it crashed at 6:45 p.m. in Covington, Capt. Ken Malcom, with the Covington Police Department said.

The twin engine plane was traveling from Covington Airport when it "veered sharply in a northeast direction and went down crashing into three empty tractor trailers on the property of General Mills," Malcom said.

Malcom told NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta that the plane exploded on impact. A fire caused by the crash was contained, he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that it would be investigating the crash.

General Mills said in a statement that no employees of the food manufacturer were hurt.